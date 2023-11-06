Margot Robbie & Husband Tom Ackerley Look So In Love While Catching a Flight

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are couples goals while catching a flight in Brisbane, Australia.

The 33-year-old Barbie actress and her husband were spotted in the local airport, where they held hands while rolling their bags behind them.

Dressed in all black with a mask on and a black bucket hat, Margot went incognito.

Tom kept warm in a white sweater and opted for a pair of sunglasses.

We hope that they had a safe flight and enjoy their time together.

One of the last times we saw the couple in the airport, it was before the strike and they were on the way to promote Barbie. Margot was dressed for the occasion in her Barbie best, opting for a pink blazer. Her husband showed his support for the movie with some cute accessories.

