Ryan O'Neal's Cause of Death Revealed After Passing at 82

Ryan O’Neal passed away earlier this month at the age of 82 and now his cause of death has been revealed.

The iconic actor’s death certificate has been made public and it has revealed new details about how he passed.

Keep reading to find out more…

The Blast reports that the actor “died from ‘congestive heart failure’ after suffering from ‘cardiomyopathy’ for years.” No other contributing factors are listed.

The death certificate reveals that Ryan was laid to rest at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

The CDC says that when “cardiomyopathy occurs, the normal muscle in the heart can thicken, stiffen, thin out, or fill with substances the body produces that do not belong in the heart muscle. As a result, the heart muscle’s ability to pump blood is reduced, which can lead to irregular heartbeats, the backup of blood into the lungs or rest of the body, and heart failure.”

Read what Ryan‘s daughter Tatum O’Neal said in her tribute for her dad.