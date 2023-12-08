Tatum O'Neal Pays Tribute to Dad Ryan O'Neal Following His Death

Tatum O’Neal is breaking her silence in the wake of her dad Ryan O’Neal‘s death.

Ryan, who was best known for his roles in movies such as Love Story and The Main Event, passed away at the age of 82. The news was shared by his son Patrick on Friday (December 8).

Keep reading to find out how Tatum honored her father…

On the same day, Tatum spoke out about what her father meant to her.

“I feel great sorrow with my father’s passing,” she said in a statement obtained by People. “He meant the world to me. I loved him very much and know he loved me too. I’ll miss him forever. and I feel very lucky that we ended on such good terms.”

Tatum, 60, has forged her own acting career, appearing in films such as Paper Moon, The Runaways, and Little Darlings.

Our thoughts are with Ryan O’Neal‘s loved ones during this difficult time.

So many other Hollywood stars have sadly passed away in 2023.