When Does 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' Return? Season 6 Premiere Date Revealed!

F1 is gearing up to kick off it’s 2024 season, but there’s also a new season of the Netflix series Formula 1: Drive to Survive on the way!

The docu-series, which is going into it’s sixth season, takes fans “behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The series will offer never-before-seen footage and interviews from the sport’s biggest names.”

So, when does the new season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive premiere?

The upcoming season is set to debut in just a few weeks, on Friday, February 23rd!

Full details on season six have yet to be revealed, nor has a trailer been released, but we suspect it will drop within the next week.

The premiere also lines up with the start of the 2024 Formula 1 season, which starts pre-season testing on February 21st at the Bahrain International Circuit. The first official race weekend of the season begins the following week, on February 29th.

