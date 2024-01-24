Netflix's 'NASCAR: Full Speed' Trailer Debuts, Docu-Series Will Highlight 9 Drivers - Watch Now!

NASCAR is getting the docu-series treatment with the new Netflix show NASCAR: Full Speed!

The 75-year-old racing sport is one of the biggest spectator sports in the US and fans will get a more inside look at the behind-the-scenes.

Dale Earnhardt Jr is set to make appearances on the show, where he is serving as an executive producer.

Here’s a synopsis: Netflix’s newest sports series tracks the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and championship race, following drivers as they battle around the racetrack with one of the most storied titles in motorsports at stake. The series will feature exclusive, extensive access to a range of drivers and teams, bringing fans behind the scenes — on and off the track — while exploring the physical, mental, and emotional challenges of competing for a championship at the world’s highest level of stock car racing.

The drivers who will be featured in this inaugural season are Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick.

NASCAR: Full Speed will feature five, 45-minute episodes and premieres NEXT Tuesday, January 30th!

