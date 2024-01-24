Eva Mendes Defends Partner Ryan Gosling Against 'Barbie' Backlash, Slams 'Not My Ken' Trend

Eva Mendes is speaking out to defend her longtime partner Ryan Gosling against the backlash he’s been receiving for his role as Ken in Barbie and for receiving an Oscar nomination for his work.

The actress shared a Rolling Stone article from June 2022, a year before the movie came out, with the headline “Sorry to Be the One to Say It, but Ryan Gosling Is Giving Major Cringe as Ken in Barbie.”

The article was written solely about a first-look photo of Ryan as Ken.

Eva spoke out against the #NotMyKen trend on social media and backlash for Ryan receiving an Oscar nomination when co-star Margot Robbie didn’t get one for acting.

Keep reading to find out more…

“So proud of my man. So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it. Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious,heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars,” Eva wrote on Instagram. She concluded, “So beyond proud to be this Ken’s Barbie 💕”

Ryan‘s co-star America Ferrera commented on the post.

“He is brilliant as Ken! Pulled off a triple somersault performance! We’re so lucky it was him and I’m so grateful for the way he showed up with his super stardom, and continues to show up to support all the women in this process!! He is a class act and insanely deserving and talented,” she wrote.

Ryan released a statement in response to the Oscar nominations and snubs for Margot and director Greta Gerwig.