Fri, 09 February 2024 at 2:25 pm

Usher Reveals the Important Lessons Michael Jackson Shared With Him

Usher Reveals the Important Lessons Michael Jackson Shared With Him

Usher opened up about the important lessons that he picked up from conversations with Michael Jackson.

The 45-year-old “Yeah” superstar is a longtime fan of the late King of Pop. He even performed a tribute to Michael back in 2014 and sang at a public memorial for him back in 2009.

They shared some moments together before Michael‘s untimely death, and Usher learned a lot from his time with the “Thriller” icon. He shared what he got from their time together in a new interview.

“It was an admiration of what I do as an entertainer that he offered me,” Usher told The Hollywood Reporter. “He didn’t really say a lot. Whenever we had conversations, they were fairly brief, but what he did tell me is he appreciated the fact that I’m a song-and-dance man and the fact that that’s not an easy thing to do.”

He continued, saying, “It is celebrated by people who did it and didn’t have a choice when they were back in the earlier days. It was almost as though he was telling me to keep it authentic.”

“And I battle with it, because sometimes I absolutely want to have more support, so I add extra backgrounds and stuff like that, but it actually detaches me from the experience that I want to have with my fans and what I want to offer them,” the singer explained. “So that’s why I always try to give my all when I’m singing, try to stay away from the technical side of it and keep it as raw and authentic and analog as I possibly can. I do use it to assist me. I don’t use it to assess me.”

Usher references Michael on his new album Coming Home.

He also recently revealed a former Super Bowl Halftime Show performer who had some advice for him before he takes the stage this weekend.

