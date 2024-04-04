Taylor Zakhar Perez Shares Thoughts on 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Sequel While Promoting Film For Emmys Consideration

Red, White & Royal Blue is in contention for the Outstanding Television Movie prize at the 2024 Emmy Awards and the film’s stars are promoting the project as voting gets underway.

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine just spoke with EW for a new interview as part of The Awardist podcast and they opened up about the potential for a sequel.

The actors play Prince Henry of Britain and Alex Claremont-Diaz, first son of the first female president of the United States, in the movie based on Casey McQuiston‘s bestselling novel. The story documents their transition from frenemies to actual friends to eventual lovers. It also features some steamy love scenes.

So, would they be open to reprising their roles in a sequel?

Keep reading to find out more…

“I’m over here glazed over because this is the question I get every day in my life,” Taylor said. “I’m just kidding…. I am not sure yet.”

Taylor added that he’s unaware of any sequel talk at the moment.

“On previous projects that I did when there was already a film in the can and then you hear about the announcement of a sequel or something, that’s when we become privy to it. But personally, no. I’m waiting for Casey to announce the second book,” he added. “I’m assuming that that’s what the film would be based off of — kind of like a Francis Ford Coppola and Mario Puzo [with The Godfather books]. That would be the way that I would love it for it to happen.”

He continued, “[Director Matthew Lopez] got the opportunity to adapt it, but Casey is the brain behind this world and these characters. And you would want Casey’s touch in there because they’re so smart and kind and just sees — this world is such a what-if world, and to have another one of those films like this that had such a great response, and in countries where it’s quite literally illegal to be queer in these countries, it was No. 1 on Amazon. So you know that throughout the world, where there’s eight billion people, there’s eight percent of them identify as LGBTQIA+, that’s 640 million people that are watching this. Hopefully. You would love to affect that many people. And then the community around them, I think it’s just as important for those a part of the community and those that are not part of the community to watch this project and just learn something, enjoy it, laugh.”

Read what Casey had to say about a sequel and what Matthew had to say about a sequel.