All Five Spice Girls Reunite & Perform Together at Victoria Beckham's Birthday Party - Watch Video!

The Spice Girls are back together and we have video footage of their reunion thanks to David Beckham!

All five of the group members went on stage together and performed to the recording of “Stop” during Victoria Beckham‘s 50th birthday party on Saturday (April 20) in London, England.

So many celebs were at the party and we have the full guest list!

Victoria was joined by Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell at the event and it looked like they had a blast while performing to their hit song!

David shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “I mean come on x @victoriabeckham @melaniecmusic @officialmelb @emmaleebunton @gerihalliwellhorner 💚💛🧡💜💙🤍.”

Read all of the Spice Girls’ birthday messages for Victoria below…

Mel C: “How did we get here? 50 bloody years old! We have shared so many adventures together from dancing in a church hall in Woking to dancing on top of black cabs at the Olympics!!! I’m so proud of everything we achieved together and to watch you go on to fulfill so many of your dreams beyond that is just incredible. Happy Birthday Victoria, I am very proud of you, to be your friend and band mate. Love you to bits ❤️✌🏼🇬🇧🥂🎈”

Emma Bunton: “Happy birthday @victoriabeckham! 50 and bossing it! Your beautiful family are a credit to you and I’m sure you’ll be spoilt rotten. We love you to bits. ❤️❤️”

Geri Halliwell: “Happy Birthday! @victoriabeckham You’re amazing! From our Tank girl audition over 30 years ago , and you’re still shining bright! Wishing you love & joy 💕