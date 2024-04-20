Victoria Beckham Hosts 50th Birthday Party Attended by So Many Celebs - Guest List Revealed!

Top Stories
Apr 20, 2024 at 7:16 pm
By JJ Staff

Victoria Beckham celebrated her 50th birthday this week and she hosted a star-studded birthday party this weekend!

The fashion designer and Spice Girls star was joined by all of her famous friends and family members while attending her birthday bash on Saturday (April 20) at Oswald’s in the Mayfair neighborhood of London, England.

Victoria‘s husband David Beckham and their four kids – Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12 – were all there, though daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz doesn’t appear to be in attendance.

Spice Girls fans will be excited to know that all five members were there for a reunion. We also have the details on all the other A-List stars who stopped by to celebrate!

Browse through the slideshow to check out the full guest list for Victoria Beckham’s birthday party…

Photos: Backgrid, Getty
