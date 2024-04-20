Taylor Swift's Estimated Sales Numbers for 'TTPD' Revealed After One Day of Release, More Spotify Records Broken

The Tortured Poets Department is on track to becoming one of the most successful albums of all time and chairman Taylor Swift is breaking all kinds of records with her new music.

The early sales estimates are in after just one day of release for the smash-hit album and we’re blown away by the numbers.

Hits Daily Double reports that The Tortured Poets Department is on track to clear more than 2 million equivalent album units in its first week of release, which will be Taylor‘s first time crossing the 2 million mark for a single week of sales. This album will also achieve her biggest launch week ever.

Only two albums have ever sold more than 2 million units in their first week of sales – Adele‘s 25 with 3.378 million copies in 2015 and NSYNC‘s No Strings Attached with 2.416 million copies in 2000.

Taylor previously had her top selling week in 2023 with 1989 (Taylor’s Version) with 1.653 million units, followed by Midnights, which moved 1.578 million units in one week.

There are also some streaming records!

Spotify announced that The Tortured Poets Department became the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history. It’s also the first album in Spotify history to have over 300 million streams in a single day.

Taylor has also became the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history with her latest release.

