Apr 20, 2024 at 8:14 pm
By JJ Staff

Corey Cott & McKenzie Kurtz Celebrate at Gala Performance of Broadway's New Huey Lewis Musical, 'The Heart of Rock & Roll'

Corey Cott & McKenzie Kurtz Celebrate at Gala Performance of Broadway's New Huey Lewis Musical, 'The Heart of Rock & Roll'

The new Broadway musical The Heart of Rock and Roll celebrated its upcoming opening night with a special gala performance!

Lead actors Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz posed together on the red carpet at the gala celebration on Friday (April 19) at the James Earl Jones Theatre in New York City.

They were joined by co-stars Josh Breckenridge, F. Michael Haynie, Zoe Jensen, Tamika Lawrence, Raymond J. Lee, John-Michael Lyles, Orville Mendoza, and Billy Harrigan Tighe.

The Heart of Rock and Roll is a new musical inspired by the songs of Huey Lewis and the News. Set in 1987 , the story centers on a couple of twenty-somethings on the cusp of their futures—Bobby (Cott), a rock and roller who’s traded his guitar for the corporate ladder and his boss Cassandra (Kurtz) who’s always put the family business first. When they both get a second shot at their dreams, it’ll take “The Power of Love” and a little help from their friends — to figure out what kind of life they really want.

Huey Lewis was at the event as well alongside special guests Cyndi Lauper and Jimmy Kimmel.

Get your tickets now to see The Heart of Rock and Roll on Broadway.

The cast performed on Good Morning America this week. Watch below!
Photos: Paul Aphisit
