Taylor Swift Breaks Multiple Spotify Streaming Records with New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Taylor Swift‘s new album is breaking streaming records!

The 34-year-old Grammy-winning artist released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday (April 19). Two hours after releasing the album, Taylor dropped The Anthology version, which featured 15 additional tracks!

Less than 24 hours later, Taylor has officially broken two major Spotify records!

According to the music streaming platform, The Tortured Poets Department became its most-streamed album in a single day. Additionally, Taylor set the record for the most-streamed artist in a single day on Spotify.

