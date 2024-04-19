Joey King Talks Getting Married at 24, Says Everyone in Her Life Adores Husband Steven Piet

Joey King is opening up about getting married at 24 and why it didn’t phase her at all to tie the knot at a young age.

The Emmy-nominated actress appeared on the latest episode of the Armchair Expert podcast and talked about her September wedding to husband Steven Piet.

Joey says that there was no pushback “at all” from people in her life when she decided to get married.

“I’ve been in a world in which I’ve been exposed to adulthood. I had a mortgage by the time I was 14. Responsibility makes you grow up a little bit faster,” Joey said. “And my family and everyone in my life, they adore Steven. He’s the easiest person to love. They were so stoked.”

Joey also talked about her grandmother getting married at 18 and how “everyone’s different.”

“My grandmother got married at 18, and it was so normal back then,” Joey said. “If someone got married at 24 when my grandma was 18, they’d be like, ‘What is taking her so long?’ So it’s all relative, and everyone’s different.”

Joey said that when it comes to getting married, “there’s never the right way to do it without someone commenting on it… It’s either, ‘You’re too young,’ ‘You’re too old,’ ‘How long have you been dating each other?’ or, ‘You don’t know each other that well,’ ‘You’ve been together too long — where’s the ring?’”

In another recent interview, Joey explained why she had two weddings with Steven.

Make sure to watch Joey‘s new series We Were The Lucky Ones right now on Hulu.