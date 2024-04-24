Italian Hotel Staff Plays 'Office' Themed Practical Joke on Rainn Wilson (& It Involves Jell-O!)

A member of the kitchen staff at the Plaza Hotel Lucchesi in Florence, Italy must be a big fan of The Office!

Actor Rainn Wilson was staying at the hotel when he ordered room service. If you don’t know, Rainn famously portrayed Dwight on the fan favorite NBC series. In the very first episode of The Office, Jim (portrayed by John Krasinski) puts Dwight’s stapler in a Jell-O mold. This infuriates Dwight, and establishes Jim and Dwight’s contentious relationship throughout the series.

Keep reading to find out more…

Well, a member of the kitchen staff at the hotel delivered Rainn‘s room service with his cutlery in a mold of Jell-O! Rainn shared the photo on his Instagram with the caption, “This is what happened when I ordered room service at my hotel in Florence…”

Ed Helms, who portrayed Andy on The Office, commented, “Haha!!! That is so wonderful and funny! ❤ 😂 I hope you left a giant tip (in jello!)!”

Kate Flannery, who portrayed Meredith on The Office, commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

See the photo below, and scroll down for the original jello scene from The Office.

Find out who’s linked to The Office reboot!