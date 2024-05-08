Cynthia Erivo Thanks 'Wicked' Co-Star Ariana Grande For Having Her Join 'Met Gala' Performance

Cynthia Erivo is expressing gratitude to her Wicked co-star and “sister” Ariana Grande!

The 37-year-old actress took to social media to thank Ariana for having her as part of her performance at the 2024 Met Gala.

If you missed it, Ariana was the surprise performer for the big night, and Cynthia joined her to sing a duet of “When You Believe” from The Prince of Egypt.

“OK folks if you know me, you know there’s a story coming stick with me for a second,” Cynthia started her post on Instagram on Wednesday morning (May 8).

“So a few months ago I was minding my business on the way to something or other, when I get a call from @arianagrande which for us is nothing out of the ordinary since we speak almost every day, that’s what sisters do…. Anyway, I answer the phone and she sounds excited, she tells me she’s been asked to perform at the Met gala. That news would have been enough, and I was poised to pour out libations of “congratulations!!” But before I could, she goes on to say that she wants me to sing a final song with her. I would come to find out that she actually asked if they thought I would say yes to doing so, which prompted her call, as if I would refuse. 🥹 so she asks me if I’d sing with her… my answer is yes!!”

“Here’s the thing. In the lead up, part of me doesn’t believe it’ll happen, because quite frankly she has a big enough job to do without our duet, and I have weird anxieties about being let down. But Ari showed up bold and bright, and made some space for me on a stage that was hers for the night. I don’t think I’ll ever forget it. I’m so grateful. And to everyone that made that a special moment for me too?! I hope your lives are filled with endless abundance.”

Cynthia concluded, “Hey Ari? You know this already but I love you and thank you. You’ll never really know what it meant to me, because I don’t have the words. 💚♾️🩷”

Ariana also commented on the post, writing, “how i love you !!!!!!!!!!!! you were the first thing i thought of. i said i’ll figure out the beginning and the middle but i know how it has to end. 🥹💚💘 thank you for joining me, it was my honor. i love you, i love you!”

