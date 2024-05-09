Justin & Hailey Bieber Are Expecting Their First Child!

Justin and Hailey Bieber are going to be parents!

The couple made the exciting announcement on social media on Thursday (May 7).

The 30-year-old musician and the 27-year-old model, who tied the knot back in September of 2018, showcased artistic footage of themselves posing and kissing, as Hailey flaunted her growing baby bump in a gorgeous gown.

Based on the footage, it also looks like the two just renewed their vows!

This is the first child for the two of them, who got engaged in July 2018.

Justin has kept a low profile in recent weeks, making a brief appearance at Coachella and hanging out with friends in LA in April.

