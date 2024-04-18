Top Stories
Apr 18, 2024 at 2:35 am
By JJ Staff

Justin Bieber Enjoys Dinner with Friends at Celeb Hotspot Sushi Park in L.A.

Justin Bieber is enjoying a night with friends.

The 30-year-old “Sorry” singer was all smiles as he and a friend left celeb hotspot Sushi Park after dinner on Wednesday night (April 17) in Los Angeles.

For his night out, Justin wore a black leather jacket, tan hoodie, gray sweatpants, slippers, and a backwards baseball hat.

Earlier in the day, Justin was seen chatting on the phone as he ran a few errands in West Hollywood.

This past weekend, Justin checked out the acts at Coachella and after the music festival, he shared a video on Instagram that a fan took of him and wife Hailey Bieber sharing a sweet moment in the crowds.

A source also recently shared some insight into Justin and Hailey‘s relationship.

Photos: Backgrid USA
