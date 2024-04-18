Devon Sawa Reveals the Iconic Role He Booked That was Intended for Macaulay Culkin

Devon Sawa indirectly has Macaulay Culkin to thank for one of his most iconic roles.

The 45-year-old Chucky actor opened up about a role that he was cast in after the 43-year-old Home Alone star turned it down.

Keep reading to find out more…

The role in question was a starring one in Eminem “Stan” music video back in 2000. The project has gone down in history as one of the rapper’s most memorable visuals and was nominated for five MTV VMAs.

Speaking to ET, Devon explained that he was the second choice.

“They went out to Macaulay Culkin first,” he recalled. “I think that they wanted him, and he wasn’t available, or didn’t want to do it or whatever.”

He continued, saying, “Then Dre [who directed], who had just seen Final Destination and was a fan, suggested [me].”

It all worked out from there. “There happened to be somebody in the casting office that knew somebody who was friends with me, and they called me that way… and it ended up working out pretty good.”

Devon is clearly grateful for the opportunity, calling it “one of the proudest things I’ve ever been a part of.”

While you’re here, check out the latest about Macaulay!