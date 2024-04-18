There's a Reason Why 'Chicago PD' Won't Air New Episodes Until May 1

Fans of Chicago PD might be wondering why there have been so many repeats this season. Last night, NBC aired another repeat episode, and we found out that new episodes will not be returning for a few more weeks.

Season 11 of the smash-hit drama premiered on January 17, 2024. Since then, there’s been a very inconsistent schedule of reruns vs. new episodes.

Unfortunately, there won’t be another new episode until May 1, 2024. The reason why the schedule is so on-and-off is because of the strikes that happened last year. Both the writers’ and actors’ guilds went on strikes, and filming for season 11 could not even take place until November 2023. As a result, Chicago PD had to have a shortened season and the need for larger gaps between some episodes.

However, NBC confirmed that after May 1, there will be no repeats aired and we’ll have a new episode every week until the season finale.

A One Chicago executive recently explained why there’s always so many cast departures on the shows.