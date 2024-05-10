Top Stories
ABC Renews 10 Reality &amp; Game Shows for Upcoming TV Season, Announces Reboot of Beloved Show

ABC Renews 10 Reality & Game Shows for Upcoming TV Season, Announces Reboot of Beloved Show

Meghan Markle Talks About Why She Married Prince Harry &amp; Mental Health During Joint Trip to Nigeria

Meghan Markle Talks About Why She Married Prince Harry & Mental Health During Joint Trip to Nigeria

Justin Bieber's Mom Addresses Rumor Hailey Bieber is Expecting Twins

Justin Bieber's Mom Addresses Rumor Hailey Bieber is Expecting Twins

Kimora Lee Simmons Reacts to Daughter Aoki's Relationship With 65-Year-Old Vittorio Assaf

Kimora Lee Simmons Reacts to Daughter Aoki's Relationship With 65-Year-Old Vittorio Assaf

May 10, 2024 at 5:34 pm
By JJ Staff

Taylor Swift Started Planning 'TTPD' Set for Eras Tour Last Year

Taylor Swift Started Planning 'TTPD' Set for Eras Tour Last Year

We all know that Taylor Swift is a genius when it comes to planning a long-term strategy for her music releases, but we bet fans had no idea that she had all of this on the radar back in 2023.

The 34-year-old singer added an entirely new section to The Eras Tour this week to celebrate the release of her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

During the second night of her Paris run, Taylor revealed that she has been planning the new section of the show for eight to nine months.

Keep reading to find out more…

“We started planning this surprise for you about eight or nine months ago and then when we got ‘two months off’ of the Eras Tour, we really didn’t take any time off at all. We just went directly back into rehearsals. So I’d like to give it up for my crew, my dancers, and my band,” Taylor said.

Check out all of the changes that were made to the show and take a look at photos of the TTPD set.

Watch the video below from Variety!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Eras Tour, Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department