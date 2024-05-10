Taylor Swift Started Planning 'TTPD' Set for Eras Tour Last Year

We all know that Taylor Swift is a genius when it comes to planning a long-term strategy for her music releases, but we bet fans had no idea that she had all of this on the radar back in 2023.

The 34-year-old singer added an entirely new section to The Eras Tour this week to celebrate the release of her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

During the second night of her Paris run, Taylor revealed that she has been planning the new section of the show for eight to nine months.

“We started planning this surprise for you about eight or nine months ago and then when we got ‘two months off’ of the Eras Tour, we really didn’t take any time off at all. We just went directly back into rehearsals. So I’d like to give it up for my crew, my dancers, and my band,” Taylor said.

