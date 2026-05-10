‘Mortal Kombat II’ Has a Solid Start at the Box Office: Opening Weekend Numbers Revealed

Credit: Warner Bros.

Mortal Kombat II is fighting its way to the top at the box office.

The video game adaptation and sequel to the 2021 film debuted at the domestic box office opened to an estimated $40 million, pulling in $23 million more overseas for a total first weekend haul of $63 million, without having opened in every major market yet, per THR.

The movie was originally projected to launch with a $35 to $40 million domestic haul.

The 2021 film debuted at both HBO Max and theaters at the same time amid the pandemic, bringing in $84.4 million globally.

Another movie beat Mortal Kombat to the punch for the title of top movie of the weekend.

What Mortal Kombat II is about

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

In the film adaptation of the beloved video game franchise, the champions are joined by Johnny Cage, and “are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.”

Director Simon McQuoid returns to direct from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the video game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias.

Find out what the critics had to say about the movie, and find out if you need to stick around for an end credits scene.

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