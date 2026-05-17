Host Shania Twain Wears Dress With a Black Panther On It for ACM Awards 2026

Credit: Getty

Shania Twain has hit the carpet at the 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards!



The 60-year-old entertainer stepped out ahead of her hosting the annual awards show on Sunday (May 17) at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

If you didn’t know, Shania is a five-time ACM Awards winner, picking up her first wins in 1996 for Top New Female Vocalist and Album of the Year for her second album The Woman In Me.

She has also won the Double-Diamond Award for The Woman In Me and Come On Over in 1999, Entertainer of the Year in 2000 and the Poet’s Award in 2022.

Ahead of the show, Shania opened up about how her hosting the show is a “very big deal” for her.

“Well, I can check this bucket list [item] now because hosting the ACMs is a very, very big deal for me,” she told Us Weekly and other outlets.

“And yeah, it just makes one feel quite accomplished as far as other bucket list things — boy, yeah, just spend more time with my horses,” she continued. “That’s what I really, really need to do. More time with horses. Bucket list thing right on the beach… The hosting gig is my favorite line right now.”

Shania also teased a lot of excitement and glamor.

“This is the biggest gig of my life,” she said. “You can expect a lot of excitement, glamor. We’re going to be very glamorous here in Las Vegas. You can expect that this is the ACMs Vegas style. There’s going to be a lot of beauty because there’s more women on the nominees list this year.”

“So that always brings up the fashion a little higher sometimes, I think. So you can see a lot of really fabulous, high fashion,” the singer and actress added.

FYI: Shania is wearing a Falguni Shane Peacock gown on the carpet.

If you missed it, Shania attended a press conference for the awards show earlier in the weekend, where she teased her upcoming stint as Harry Styles‘ tour opener in England.

Later this summer, the entertainer is also set to release her new album Little Miss Twain!

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