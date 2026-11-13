Is Amy Acker Single or Married? All About Her Real-Life Husband!

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Amy Acker is starring in a new Hallmark Channel movie!

The 49-year-old actress will be starring alongside Luke Macfarlane in the new Christmas movie My Christmas Cowboy which premieres TONIGHT (November 13) at 8pm ET on Hallmark.

Television fans are likely very familiar with Amy as she’s been a popular face on many shows throughout the years, such as Angel, Person of Interest, The Gifted, and 9-1-1: Lone Star. On the film side, she’s starred in Catch Me If You Can, Let’s Kill Ward’s Wife, The Novice, and The Cabin in the Woods.

In real life, Amy has been married to her husband for over two decades!

Who is Amy Acker’s husband? Meet James Carpinello!

Amy has been married to husband James Carpinello since 2003 and they share two children together – son Jackson, born in January 2005, and daughter Ava, born in September 2006.

Like Amy, James is also an actor. He first appeared on Broadway in the 1999 musical Saturday Night Fever as Tony Manero. He’s also appeared in Broadway musicals Xanadu and Rock of Ages.

In the movie world, he’s appeared in The Punisher, The Great Raid, Gangster Squad, and Fear the Night.

Then on TV, James has appeared on So Notorious, The Good Wife, The Mob Doctor, Gotham, The Gifted, and The Enemy Within.

He and Amy have also shared the screen several times! They collaborated on the 2020 short thriller film Outside and on episodes of the TV series Person of Interest.

Find out all about Luke Macfarlane‘s longtime partner!

Posted To:Amy Acker Dating History Hallmark Channel James Carpinello