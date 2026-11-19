Kim Kardashian Accuses Lamar Odom of ‘Using’ Khloe Kardashian as Sisters React to His Netflix Documentary

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Kim Kardashian is defending her sister Khloe Kardashian amid Khloe‘s ongoing feud with ex-husband Lamar Odom.

The 46-year-old reality star spoke out about the former NBA player’s treatment of Khloe, 42, during the Thursday (November 19) episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

The sisters were discussing Lamar‘s recent comments about his marriage to Khloe following the release of his Netflix documentary, Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom.

In the episode, Kim accused Lamar, 47, of using her sister, while Khloe admitted that she’s questioning whether their marriage was ever as genuine for him as it was for her.

What did Kim & Khloe Kardashian say about Lamar Odom?

The conversation began after Kim showed Khloe a video of Lamar speaking to photographers at an airport.

In the clip, the former basketball player expressed hope that his ex-wife had healed from their relationship.

Khloe wasn’t pleased with his remarks, criticizing him for continuing to discuss their marriage publicly.

“The fact that he’s doing interviews being so angry toward me, are you well? I know you’re not. Anyone that was around saw what was going on. And then, you played me,” she said, via Us Weekly.

She reflected on the years they spent together, explaining that she genuinely believed they were in love.

However, Kim suggested that Lamar might have been more interested in the idea of their relationship than in Khloe herself.

“I didn’t realize how much he used you until I saw that documentary,” Kim told her sister, according to People.

Khloe agreed, saying she now feels “bamboozled” by their marriage and is struggling with the idea of trusting another man.

“Do you think I care to trust any male ever in my life again? F— no,” she said.

She also expressed frustration with the Netflix documentary, explaining that she agreed to participate because she believed it would focus on Lamar‘s broader life story rather than primarily revisiting their marriage.

“What are people rooting for you for? You just wanted to remind them that you smoked crack? That was the point of this?” she said.

Kim went on to criticize Lamar for seeking Kris Jenner‘s help as a manager during a previous reunion with Khloe, which was filmed for The Kardashians.

Khloe also revealed that Lamar recently sent a message to one of her friends, asking them to tell her that they would “always be family,” despite their ongoing tensions.

What has Lamar Odom said about his marriage to Khloe Kardashian?

Khloe and Lamar married in 2009 and finalized their divorce in 2016, after she supported him through his recovery from a near-fatal overdose in 2015.

The former couple’s relationship became a major topic in Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, which was released on Netflix earlier this year.

In the documentary, Lamar discussed being attracted to the lifestyle surrounding the Kardashian family, prompting Khloe to question whether he married her for fame.

However, Lamar previously denied that he married Khloe for publicity, telling the Nothing’s Off the Table With Louis Ruggiero podcast that he was already successful in the NBA when they met.

Khloe previously said that Lamar was “dead to me” following the documentary.

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

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