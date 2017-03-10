Fri, 10 March 2017 at 1:48 pm

Adele Defends Justin Bieber After Her Audience Boos Him

Adele hits the stage for her concert at ANZ Stadium on Friday (March 10) in Sydney, Australia.

During the show, the 28-year-old singer asked the audience if they would be attending Justin Bieber‘s concert at the same stadium next week and her question received boos from the crowd.

“If you started out at 12, you’d be like that too, okay!” Adele said to defend Justin.

Because Adele‘s shows in Australia are in-the-round, all seats in the stadium can be used and she reportedly has broken a box office record by selling 95,000 tickets to each of her two shows at the ANZ Stadium!

Photos: Getty
