Minka Kelly Says Harvey Weinstein Asked Her to Be His Girlfriend

Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Shared Steamy Encounter Right After She Left Her First Husband

Taylor Swift Surprises Fan at Her Home - See the Pics & Videos!

Harvey Weinstein Will Challenge Firing At Next Board Meeting

Sat, 14 October 2017 at 5:00 am

Lena Dunham Debuts New 'Smurf' Blue Pixie Cut!

Lena Dunham Debuts New 'Smurf' Blue Pixie Cut!

Lena Dunham is looking a little blue lately!

The 31-year-old Girls actress just debuted some super cool new blue locks and she’s thrilled about the style!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lena Dunham

Lena took to her Instagram to show off her new hairstyle, thanks to celeb stylist Gregory Russell.

“Thank you @gregoryrussellhair for handling my pompadour and for the hot smurfjob. Love you mean it 💎,” Lena captioned a cute selfie.

Check out Lena‘s new hair below…

A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

