Lena Dunham Debuts New 'Smurf' Blue Pixie Cut!

Lena Dunham is looking a little blue lately!

The 31-year-old Girls actress just debuted some super cool new blue locks and she’s thrilled about the style!

Lena took to her Instagram to show off her new hairstyle, thanks to celeb stylist Gregory Russell.

“Thank you @gregoryrussellhair for handling my pompadour and for the hot smurfjob. Love you mean it 💎,” Lena captioned a cute selfie.

