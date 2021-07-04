'A Capitol Fourth' 2021 - Performers, Host, & Celebrity Guest List Revealed!
Get ready to celebrate the Fourth of July with PBS!
The network is airing their annual A Capital Fourth show tonight with a jam packed lineup of celebs!
The network is planning a big celebration after last year’s show was impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. The big celebration will take place on Sunday (July 4) at 8pm ET.
Click inside to see the full list of celeb performers…
A Capitol Fourth 2021 Host
Vanessa Williams
A Capitol Fourth 2021 Performers List
Jimmy Buffett
Gladys Knight
Alan Jackson
Cynthia Erivo
Pentatonix
Renee Fleming
Train
Jennifer Nettles
Mickey Guyton
Jimmie Allen
Auli’l Cravalho
Laura Osnes
Ali Stroker
Jack Everly
The National Symphony Orchestra
The Military District of Washington
The United States Army Band
The US Army Herald Trumpets
The Joint Armed Forces Chorus