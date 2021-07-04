'A Capitol Fourth' 2021 - Performers, Host, & Celebrity Guest List Revealed!

Get ready to celebrate the Fourth of July with PBS!

The network is airing their annual A Capital Fourth show tonight with a jam packed lineup of celebs!

The network is planning a big celebration after last year’s show was impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. The big celebration will take place on Sunday (July 4) at 8pm ET.

Click inside to see the full list of celeb performers…

A Capitol Fourth 2021 Host

Vanessa Williams

A Capitol Fourth 2021 Performers List

Vanessa Williams

Jimmy Buffett

Gladys Knight

Alan Jackson

Cynthia Erivo

Pentatonix

Renee Fleming

Train

Jennifer Nettles

Mickey Guyton

Jimmie Allen

Auli’l Cravalho

Laura Osnes

Ali Stroker

Jack Everly

The National Symphony Orchestra

The Military District of Washington

The United States Army Band

The US Army Herald Trumpets

The Joint Armed Forces Chorus