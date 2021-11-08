Regina Hall To Star & Produce 'Midnight Run' Sequel Alongside Robert De Niro

Regina Hall is set to star in the sequel movie to Midnight Run.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 50-year-old actress will also produce the pic, alongside original star, Robert De Niro.

If you recall, Midnight Run starred Robert as a bounty hunter who is tasked with tracking down a former mob accountant, which was played by the late Charles Grodin.

Here’s the full summary of the 1988 movie: Bounty hunter Jack Walsh (De Niro) is hired to locate a mob accountant named “The Duke” (Grodin) and bring him to L.A. But when Jack finds The Duke, the FBI and the mob are both anxious to get their hands on him. The cross-country chase sees Jack evading the authorities, hiding from the mob and preventing The Duke’s erratic personality from driving him mad.

Details about the sequel movie are being kept under wraps at this point, however, the script is being written by Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Aeysha Carr.

Following Charles‘ passing earlier this year, Robert shared a touching tribute. Read it here…