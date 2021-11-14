Top Stories
Blake Lively to Make Directorial Debut With Taylor Swift!

Queen Elizabeth Sprains Back, Misses Public Ceremony

Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez Just Reunited - Find Out What They Did!

Sun, 14 November 2021 at 1:51 pm

Host Saweetie Hits the Red Carpet at MTV EMAs 2021

Host Saweetie Hits the Red Carpet at MTV EMAs 2021

Saweetie is here!

The 28-year-old “Tap In” superstar hit the red carpet at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena on Sunday (November 14) for the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards in Budapest, Hungary.

The event also marks the first time that Hungary is hosting the awards show.

Saweetie is not only hosting the show, but she’s also performing. She’s also nominated in the “Best New” category, up against Giveon, Griff, Olivia Rodrigo, Rauw Alejandro and The Kid Laroi.

Justin Bieber leads the nominations this year with a total of eight for himself. Check out all of the nominees!

