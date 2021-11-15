Mel Gibson to Direct 'Lethal Weapon 5'

Mel Gibson is reportedly set to direct the fifth installment of Lethal Weapon, a new report says.

The fifth installment has been in development for years, with the latest draft being written by The Equalizer screenwriter Richard Wenk. Richard Donner, who directed every Lethal Weapon movie since the beginning in 1987, passed away at the age of 91 this past July. THR reports that his wife may have instigated the change to have Mel direct and keep the project alive.

If you don’t know, Mel has starred as Martin Riggs in every Lethal Weapon movie.

Stay tuned as we learn more about the fifth installment, including casting decisions and a release date.