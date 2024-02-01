'General Hospital' Loses Esme Actress Avery Pohl, Exit Confirmed

If you’re wondering if Esme is alive on General Hospital following that major cliffhanger, we have your answer.

ABC has confirmed that Avery Pohl has officially exited the long-running soap opera drama series following the January 31 episode.

So, what happened? We have some spoilers from what happened and a comment from one of Avery‘s co-stars.

Keep reading to find out more…

Esme fell overboard from a private yacht during a dramatic fight with her ex-boyfriend Spencer and his current girlfriend Trina. Both Esme and Spencer fell overboard and were presumed dead, but we know some details about what will happen with Spencer in the future.

Soap Opera Digest broke the news of Avery‘s exit and spoke to Tabyana Ali, who played her nemesis Trina.

“With Avery, it’s a little different because she lives right across the street from me and I talk to her all the time,” Tabyana said. “But I was still like, ‘Dang, I’m not going to see you at work! But I will see you in the neighborhood!’ We talk and hang out frequently, but I hate that I’m not going to see her at work. I’ll still call her every day but I am going to miss seeing her at work. The day that Avery left was a very tearful day. We all gave her hugs and flowers and gifts. It was a bittersweet thing.”

Here’s what we know about other recent General Hospital cast changes.