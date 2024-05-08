'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 Reunion Teaser Debuts, Ariana Madix Just Wants Tom Sandoval 'Gone' - Watch Now!

Bravo has released the first teaser for the upcoming Vanderpump Rules reunion!

The cast will reunite for the three-part reunion, recapping the events of season 11, which just aired it’s season finale on Tuesday (May 7).

Andy Cohen will once again serve as host and he’ll be joined by the cast – Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz and Brock Davies.

Additionally, James‘ girlfriend Ally Lewber and Tom Schwartz‘s friend Jo Wenberg will also be joining.

After part three of the reunion, a special episode, Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed, featuring unexpected never-before-seen moments from the season, will debut on Peacock on May 29th!

Check out each reunion episode details below and watch the teaser…

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules has averaged 4.5 million viewers across all platforms, making it the most-watched Bravo original season ever on Peacock.

If you missed it, Vanderpump Rules has not officially been renewed for another season yet, but the show will be taking a break and not film during it’s usual summer filming schedule.

Ariana will be hosting Love Island this summer, which premieres June 11th, and after that, she’s headed back to Broadway in August!

Reunion, Part 1: May 14th at 8pm ET/PT

Sandoval finds himself on the defensive when he gets called out for his poor decisions in the press. While Ariana builds a life on Broadway with her new boyfriend, questions remain about what to do with the shared house in L.A. Scheana and Brock discuss the turbulence in their marriage. Everyone is brought to tears as Brock describes the impact Scheana and Summer have had on his life. Lala challenges Katie’s authenticity about her feelings toward Ariana.

Reunion, Part 2: May 21st at 8pm ET/PT

The season 11 reunion continues when Ally and Jo join the group and Andy Cohen presses Scheana and Schwartz for details on their secret makeout in Vegas. Ariana opens up about the disconnect she felt with Scheana after the Lake Tahoe trip. Katie makes a surprising revelation about her “revenge bang” with Schwartz’s best friend. Lala blows up on Schwartz for continuing to gaslight Jo about their relationship. Ally reflects on her future with James and sets clear boundaries for his behavior. Sandoval draws James’ fury when he suggests Mya doesn’t belong to Ariana.

Reunion, Part 3” May 28th at 8pm ET/PT

The reunion comes to a stunning close when, for the first time, the cast watches the last minutes of the finale live on stage. Ariana breaks her no contact rule with Sandoval, leaving both in tears. Scheana defends her actions and suggests her rift with Ariana started well before this summer. Katie blames Sandoval for the downfall of her relationship with Schwartz. Lala doubles down on the comments she made during the season, leaving her friendships on life support.

