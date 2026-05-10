‘NCIS’ Stars We’ve Sadly Lost Through the Years

Credit: CBS

NCIS has remained one of CBS’ biggest television franchises for more than two decades.

Throughout the long-running procedural drama and its spinoffs, many beloved actors made memorable appearances in guest starring and recurring roles that fans still remember today.

Sadly, several stars from the NCIS universe have since passed away following their time on the series, leaving behind lasting performances both on the franchise and throughout Hollywood.

We’re looking back at the actors from NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles who have sadly died over the years.

Click through the slideshow to remember the NCIS stars we’ve sadly lost…

Posted To:Annie Wersching Cheney Kley David McCallum George Clooney Gregory Itzin Heath Freeman Miguel Ferrer NCIS Peter Tuiasosopo Ralph Waite Ravil Isyanov Rene Auberjonois Sam Sarpong Television Vachik Mangassarian