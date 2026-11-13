‘Kindergarten Cop’ Actor Christian Cousins Dies at 43

Nov 13, 2026 1 min read
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Christian Cousins selfie. He is smiling in front of a bookshelf
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Kindergarten Cop child star Christian Cousins has sadly died at the young age of 43.

His brother, Jonas Roeser, posted the news on social media a few weeks ago.

Christian Cousins’ Brother Posted a Touching Tribute

“RIP: My Dear Brother Christian Cousins,” he wrote. “It’s hard to share that my brother, Christian Cousins, has passed away.”

He added that Christian and his twin brother Joey grew up in California, while he grew up in Washington.

“I grew up watching them on television in Knots Landing and the lead role of Dominic in Kindergarten Cop with Arnold Schwarzenegger. But those roles are only a small part of how I’ll remember Christian. He was a character, full of passion and energy, with big stories and even bigger dreams,” he added.

How Did Christian Cousins Die?

Jonas revealed Christian had been ill with liver disease.

He continued, “Christian had been very sick with liver disease. It brings me comfort to believe he is now in heaven with his mother, free from the pain he was carrying. Rest easy, Christian. I hope your soul is at rest and that you’ve found peace. You are my brother and you will be missed.”

Our condolences are with Christian Cousins‘ friends, family, and loved ones. RIP.

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