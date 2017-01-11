Top Stories
Who Turned Down Trump's Inauguration Performer Invite?

Who Turned Down Trump's Inauguration Performer Invite?

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack - Full Tracklist Revealed!

'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack - Full Tracklist Revealed!

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Wed, 11 January 2017 at 7:10 pm

Rihanna Steps Out in Bold Python-Print Jacket in NYC

Rihanna Steps Out in Bold Python-Print Jacket in NYC

Rihanna isn’t letting the rain hold her back!

The 28-year-old entertainer made her way to dinner in a daring look on Tuesday night (January 10) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

Rihanna went bright in a green python-printed trench coat over a pink sweatsuit as she walked in between puddles in open-toed sandals.

The night before, Rihanna stayed warm in a camouflage jacket as she hit the town with friends.

FYI: Rihanna is wearing a Burberry jacket.
Just Jared on Facebook
rihanna rocks python jacket to dinner 01
rihanna rocks python jacket to dinner 02
rihanna rocks python jacket to dinner 03
rihanna rocks python jacket to dinner 04
rihanna rocks python jacket to dinner 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized - TMZ
  • Milla Jovovich has a "girl crush" on Elizabeth Banks - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran is heading to Carpool Karaoke - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay opens up about her divorce - Radar
  • Ryan Reynolds is one step closer to getting an Oscar! - Lainey Gossip
  • This Is Us creator discusses Toby's fate - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here