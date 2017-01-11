Wed, 11 January 2017 at 7:10 pm
Rihanna Steps Out in Bold Python-Print Jacket in NYC
Rihanna isn’t letting the rain hold her back!
The 28-year-old entertainer made her way to dinner in a daring look on Tuesday night (January 10) in New York City.
Rihanna went bright in a green python-printed trench coat over a pink sweatsuit as she walked in between puddles in open-toed sandals.
The night before, Rihanna stayed warm in a camouflage jacket as she hit the town with friends.
FYI: Rihanna is wearing a Burberry jacket.
