Top Stories
Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Her Son Damian Being Cut Out of Fortune by Late Father's Family

Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Her Son Damian Being Cut Out of Fortune by Late Father's Family

Phoebe Dynevor &amp; Pete Davidson Flaunt Cute PDA at Wimbledon - See Over 40 Photos Here!

Phoebe Dynevor & Pete Davidson Flaunt Cute PDA at Wimbledon - See Over 40 Photos Here!

Jennifer Lopez &amp; Ben Affleck Did Something Really Cool on Friday!

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Did Something Really Cool on Friday!

Sat, 03 July 2021 at 9:04 pm

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Wrap Their Arms Around Each Other During Evening Stroll!

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Wrap Their Arms Around Each Other During Evening Stroll!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are showing off some super cute PDA!

The 48-year-old actor and director and the 51-year-old entertainer wrapped their arms around each other while out on an evening stroll on Saturday (July 3) in The Hamptons, New York.

Ben and Jen coordinated in cream-colored outfits as they hung out with a few friends while walking around the neighborhood.

The couple’s outing comes a day after they enjoyed a trip to Universal Studios theme park in Hollywood with their kids.

Some interesting info was revealed earlier this week when one of Ben‘s recent exes was spotted out and about with one of Jen‘s recent exes. You’ve gotta read more about what happened!

Find out what Jen‘s mom thinks about her dating Ben again.

35+ pictures inside of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on their walk in The Hamptons…
Just Jared on Facebook
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 01
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 02
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 03
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 04
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 05
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 06
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 07
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 08
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 09
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 10
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 11
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 12
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 13
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 14
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 15
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 16
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 17
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 18
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 19
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 20
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 21
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 22
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 23
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 24
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 25
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 26
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 27
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 28
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 29
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 30
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 31
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 32
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 33
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 34
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 35
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 36
ben affleck jennifer lopez keep close evening stroll 37

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Adrien Brody & girlfriend Georgina Chapman have been spotted on a very rare outing - TMZ
  • Meet Olivia Rodrigo's new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY's Sonja Morgan dated this fellow Bravo star - TooFab
  • Katie Stevens says goodbye to The Bold Type - Just Jared Jr