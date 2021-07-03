Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Wrap Their Arms Around Each Other During Evening Stroll!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are showing off some super cute PDA!

The 48-year-old actor and director and the 51-year-old entertainer wrapped their arms around each other while out on an evening stroll on Saturday (July 3) in The Hamptons, New York.

Ben and Jen coordinated in cream-colored outfits as they hung out with a few friends while walking around the neighborhood.

The couple’s outing comes a day after they enjoyed a trip to Universal Studios theme park in Hollywood with their kids.

Some interesting info was revealed earlier this week when one of Ben‘s recent exes was spotted out and about with one of Jen‘s recent exes. You’ve gotta read more about what happened!

Find out what Jen‘s mom thinks about her dating Ben again.

35+ pictures inside of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on their walk in The Hamptons…