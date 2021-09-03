Monica Lewinsky Empathizes With Britney Spears On How She Was Treated By The Media

Monica Lewinsky kind of knows what it’s like to be in Britney Spears shoes, when it comes to media scrutiny.

During an interview with InStyle magazine, the 48-year-old activist and Impeachment: American Crime Story producer opened up about revisiting part of her painful past and also getting to tell her own story on the FX series.

Monica said that now, as people are seeing her scandal with new eyes, she’s welcoming of the apologies and admittance of wrong as she was once part of a punch line in a joke rather than seen as something more serious at the time.

“I think it’s long overdue and wonderful to see it happening for different women in different arenas and scenarios,” she shared. “I made a mistake. Britney didn’t.”

Monica continued, adding that there “were other young women this happened to, and there’s an enormous amount of collateral damage. So I think it’s not just an apology to a person; it’s an apology to how you’ve affected a culture. What is sexual agency? What does it mean? It’s not surprising that this de-objectifying of women is happening alongside the #MeToo movement. They braid together in a way that makes sense.”

She also recalled the moment when she realized that it wasn’t just her that the media scrutiny was happening to.

“At that time I wasn’t able to have the perspective to recognize, ‘Oh, this is happening to other women.’ When the fat-shaming happened to Jessica Simpson [in 2009], I thought, ‘Oh, OK. This didn’t just happen to me. This is happening now to other people too.’ Not that that’s a good thing.”

