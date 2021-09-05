The Weeknd Does Some Shopping with Friends in Beverly Hills

The Weeknd is spending the afternoon shopping!

The 31-year-old “Blinding Lights” entertainer stopped by the Vacheron Constantin watch store to do some shopping with friends on Saturday afternoon (September 4) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For his outing, The Weeknd kept things casual in a navy hoodie while staying safe in a black face mask.

In a recent interview, The Weeknd talked about his current relationship with drugs and alcohol, while revealing that he’s now “sober lite.”

It was recently revealed that The Weeknd just bought a new home in Los Angeles for $70 million – and we have tons of photos of his new place!

