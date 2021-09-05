Top Stories
Sun, 05 September 2021 at 2:54 am

The Weeknd Does Some Shopping with Friends in Beverly Hills

The Weeknd Does Some Shopping with Friends in Beverly Hills

The Weeknd is spending the afternoon shopping!

The 31-year-old “Blinding Lights” entertainer stopped by the Vacheron Constantin watch store to do some shopping with friends on Saturday afternoon (September 4) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of The Weeknd

For his outing, The Weeknd kept things casual in a navy hoodie while staying safe in a black face mask.

In a recent interview, The Weeknd talked about his current relationship with drugs and alcohol, while revealing that he’s now “sober lite.”

It was recently revealed that The Weeknd just bought a new home in Los Angeles for $70 million – and we have tons of photos of his new place!

Make sure you check out the music video for The Weeknd‘s latest single “Take My Breath.”
