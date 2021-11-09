Thomas Doherty Revealed That He Gets Mistaken For This 'Eternals' Star A Lot!

Thomas Doherty has opened up about the star he often gets mistaken for and it’s none other than Richard Madden!

The 26-year-old Gossip Girl star spoke to the Scottish Daily Record in a new interview and revealed that many fans approach him, thinking he was the one who is known for playing Rob Stark in Game of Thrones, and Ikarus in Eternals, instead of Richard.

“It’s so embarrassing,” Thomas said. “It first happened when I was in a Starbucks in Burbank and a girl was like, ‘Oh my God! Are you who I think you are?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, it’s me.’”

He went on, saying that the fan “asked for a photo and I was said, ‘Yeah, of course you can.’ I was doing the whole thing, getting a photo taken, but then she said how she l loved me in Game Of Thrones! I didn’t know whether to say, ‘Wait, no, that’s not me!’”

Thomas laughs about it now: “It was so embarrassing that in the end I just decided to be Richard Madden.”

