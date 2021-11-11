Source Comments on Leonardo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone's Relationship!

A source is speaking out about Leonardo DiCaprio‘s relationship with Camila Morrone.

If you don’t know, the 47-year-old Oscar winner and 24-year-old model have been dating for years, and are notoriously private about their relationship. She once commented on their large age gap, and she also once commented about him being an “Instagram boyfriend.”

Click inside to read what a source is now saying…

A source told E! News that they are “closer than ever.”

“They are really solid and everything is great with Leo and Cami,” the insider shared. “It’s all status quo.”

“Leo has even been showing more affection to Cami when they’re out,” the source noted. “They look very happy and relaxed together.”