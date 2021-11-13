Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio Celebrated His 47th Birthday with Tons of Famous Friends!

Meghan Markle's Private Text Messages to Royal Aide Revealed in Court

'On My Block' Star Jessica Marie Garcia Has Some Very Exciting News

Sat, 13 November 2021 at 9:45 pm

Leighton Meester Hits the Beach in Malibu to Do Some Surfing

Leighton Meester is catching some waves!

The 35-year-old Single Parents actress and Gossip Girl alum slipped into a black wet suit for an afternoon of surfing on Thursday (November 11) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leighton Meester

If you didn’t know, Leighton and husband Adam Brody are big surfers and often enjoy a day at the beach surfing together.

A few months, ago, Leighton and the 41-year-old The O.C. alum showed their support while volunteering together at a Feeding America event in honor of Hunger Action Month back in September.

Back in June it was announced that Leighton will be starring in a new Netflix thriller! Get the scoop on the movie here.

Check out the latest photos of Leighton Meester surfing in the gallery…
Photos: Backgrid USA
