Leighton Meester Hits the Beach in Malibu to Do Some Surfing

Leighton Meester is catching some waves!

The 35-year-old Single Parents actress and Gossip Girl alum slipped into a black wet suit for an afternoon of surfing on Thursday (November 11) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leighton Meester

If you didn’t know, Leighton and husband Adam Brody are big surfers and often enjoy a day at the beach surfing together.

A few months, ago, Leighton and the 41-year-old The O.C. alum showed their support while volunteering together at a Feeding America event in honor of Hunger Action Month back in September.

Back in June it was announced that Leighton will be starring in a new Netflix thriller! Get the scoop on the movie here.

Check out the latest photos of Leighton Meester surfing in the gallery…