Rita Ora & Taika Waititi Couple Up at MTV EMAs 2021

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi make a perfect pair!

The 30-year-old “Anywhere” singer and the 46-year-old Thor director hit the red carpet together at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena on Sunday (November 14) for the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards in Budapest, Hungary.

This is the first time that Hungary has been the host country for the annual MTV event. Saweetie is doing the honors of hosting the evening’s ceremony.

Justin Bieber leads the nominations this year with a total of eight for himself. Check out all of the 2021 MTV EMAs nominees!

The couple first sparked dating rumors earlier in 2021. In a new interview, Rita shared some insight into her relationship with Taika. Here’s what she shared…