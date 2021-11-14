Top Stories
Blake Lively to Make Directorial Debut With Taylor Swift!

Blake Lively to Make Directorial Debut With Taylor Swift!

Queen Elizabeth Sprains Back, Misses Public Ceremony

Queen Elizabeth Sprains Back, Misses Public Ceremony

Taylor Swift &amp; Selena Gomez Just Reunited - Find Out What They Did!

Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez Just Reunited - Find Out What They Did!

Sun, 14 November 2021 at 2:18 pm

Rita Ora & Taika Waititi Couple Up at MTV EMAs 2021

Rita Ora & Taika Waititi Couple Up at MTV EMAs 2021

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi make a perfect pair!

The 30-year-old “Anywhere” singer and the 46-year-old Thor director hit the red carpet together at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena on Sunday (November 14) for the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards in Budapest, Hungary.

Click inside to read more…

This is the first time that Hungary has been the host country for the annual MTV event. Saweetie is doing the honors of hosting the evening’s ceremony.

Justin Bieber leads the nominations this year with a total of eight for himself. Check out all of the 2021 MTV EMAs nominees!

The couple first sparked dating rumors earlier in 2021. In a new interview, Rita shared some insight into her relationship with Taika. Here’s what she shared…
Just Jared on Facebook
rita ora taika waitit emas november 2021 01
rita ora taika waitit emas november 2021 02
rita ora taika waitit emas november 2021 03
rita ora taika waitit emas november 2021 04
rita ora taika waitit emas november 2021 05
rita ora taika waitit emas november 2021 06
rita ora taika waitit emas november 2021 07
rita ora taika waitit emas november 2021 08
rita ora taika waitit emas november 2021 09
rita ora taika waitit emas november 2021 10
rita ora taika waitit emas november 2021 11
rita ora taika waitit emas november 2021 12
rita ora taika waitit emas november 2021 13
rita ora taika waitit emas november 2021 14
rita ora taika waitit emas november 2021 15
rita ora taika waitit emas november 2021 16
rita ora taika waitit emas november 2021 17
rita ora taika waitit emas november 2021 18
rita ora taika waitit emas november 2021 19
rita ora taika waitit emas november 2021 20
rita ora taika waitit emas november 2021 21
rita ora taika waitit emas november 2021 22
rita ora taika waitit emas november 2021 23
rita ora taika waitit emas november 2021 24
rita ora taika waitit emas november 2021 25
rita ora taika waitit emas november 2021 26
rita ora taika waitit emas november 2021 27
rita ora taika waitit emas november 2021 28
rita ora taika waitit emas november 2021 29
rita ora taika waitit emas november 2021 30

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2021 MTV EMAs, MTV EMAs, Rita Ora, Taika Waititi

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images