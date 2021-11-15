Harry Styles Opens Up About His 'Eternals' Role as Eros

Harry Styles is speaking out about his surprise role in Eternals.

If you haven’t seen the movie yet, the 27-year-old entertainer pops up in the post-credits scene as Eros, Thanos’ brother.

Talking with Dazed magazine for his new cover story, Harry revealed that he was grateful to be part of the newest Marvel movie.

“I’m only in right at the very end,” he shared. “But who didn’t grow up wanting to be a superhero, you know?”

Harry added that being part of the movie, in even just the little role, was “a great experience and I’m so grateful to have gotten to work with [director] Chloé [Zhao].”

Previously Chloe opened up about casting Harry as Eros.

“It wasn’t like I suggested Eros, and let’s go find actors. I kept tabs on Harry since Dunkirk, I thought he was very interesting,” Chloe shared. “After meeting him I realized he is that character—the same way I cast the rest of my cast. There’s so much of Eros in him. For me, if he says yes and Kevin says yes then it’s a go. And I’m very happy they both did.”

Eternals is out in theaters now.