'Yellowjackets' Creators Confirm [Spoiler] Is Definitely Dead, But Return Appearances Are Still Possible

Yellowjackets is the hottest new show on TV and the first season wrapped up this weekend with a shocking death.

The show’s co-creators and showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson are opening up about that moment and confirming that the character is definitely dead. They also talked about the actor possibly making return appearances in season two through flashback scenes.

Ella Purnell‘s character Jackie suffered a shocking death when she was shunned by the rest of the group and forced to sleep outside in the cold. It snowed for the first time that night and she froze to death while outdoors.

“It’s so funny to me watching how viewers and fans are reacting to the show and the strenuousness to which they will adhere to what they want to happen and the skepticism. I will say that in case there is any doubt, Jackie is very much dead in that scene. You’re not closed off to the possibility of seeing Ella in the future,” Ashley told Deadline.

She told THR that Ella will likely be back as “Jackie is a character who looms large over everyone else’s lives.”

In response to a theory that Jackie is a time traveler, Bart said, “Jackie is not a time traveler.” Ashley added, “I’m surprised by the extent people are second guessing that Jackie is dead. … The survivor’s guilt that Shauna feels once they are rescued is something we’d love to explore later on in the show; those things tie together neatly.”

