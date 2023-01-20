Is There a 'Missing' (2023) End Credits Scene? Details Revealed!

The new movie Missing is now in theaters and it’s expected to be a sleeper hit, just like the previous film Searching.

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after Missing?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that there is NOT an end credits scene after Missing, so feel free to leave the theater when the credits start to roll.

From the minds behind Searching comes Missing, a thrilling roller-coaster mystery that makes you wonder how well you know those closest to you. When her mother (Nia Long) disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s (Storm Reid) search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it’s too late. But as she digs deeper, her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers…and when June unravels secrets about her mom, she discovers that she never really knew her at all.

