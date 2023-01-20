Oscars Trivia: Only 7 Sequels Have Ever Been Nominated for Best Picture, 2 Have Won!

A bunch of sequels are favorites to get a Best Picture nomination at the 2023 Oscars, which could mark the first time multiple sequels are nominated in the same year.

Only seven sequels have ever received a Best Picture nomination and two of them have actually won the award.

There are four movies that have a shot at being nominated this year and will be added to this list: Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The last time a sequel was nominated was in 2016!

Can you think of all the sequels that are on this list?

