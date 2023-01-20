Top Stories
Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, &amp; More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Dakota Johnson Shocks Audience with Joke About Armie Hammer &amp; Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

Selena Gomez Shoots Down Drew Taggart Dating Rumors with Rare Statement

Marvel Fans Are Going to Want to See This!

Fri, 20 January 2023 at 12:16 am

Oscars Trivia: Only 7 Sequels Have Ever Been Nominated for Best Picture, 2 Have Won!

Oscars Trivia: Only 7 Sequels Have Ever Been Nominated for Best Picture, 2 Have Won!

A bunch of sequels are favorites to get a Best Picture nomination at the 2023 Oscars, which could mark the first time multiple sequels are nominated in the same year.

Only seven sequels have ever received a Best Picture nomination and two of them have actually won the award.

There are four movies that have a shot at being nominated this year and will be added to this list: Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The last time a sequel was nominated was in 2016!

Can you think of all the sequels that are on this list?

Browse through the slideshow to see all of the movies in chronological order…

