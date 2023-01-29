Zachary Levi Reveals That His Father Darrell Passed Away

Zachary Levi is mourning a massive loss.

The 42-year-old Shazam star’s father, Darrell Pugh, passed away, he confirmed on social media on Sunday (January 29).

“Hug those you love. Hug ‘em tight. Talk about everything you need to talk about. Say all the things. And when the time comes, release them to journey back to where it all began. Back to paradise. A place we’ll all be so lucky to return to some day. ❤️🙏,” Zachary captioned a note.

﻿”Papa D – Many of you have been asking for an update on my dad, Darrell. Though he fought valiantly until the end, my pop passed away peacefully a few days ago, surrounded by friends and family,” he wrote.

“Watching anyone slowly die of cancer is one of the worst experiences I can attest to. But knowing that he’s no longer trapped in his decaying body, and now singing karaoke in heaven, gives me so much peace and joy,” he continued.

“And, knowing how many of you were continuously sending him love, and thoughts, and prayers gives me even more faith in humanity. Know that he felt and appreciated it all, as did our whole family. Thank you for your overwhelming kindness thru such a difficult time. Sending you all endless love and light right back.”

