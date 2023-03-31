Ariana DeBose Talks Making Her BAFTAs Rap & If She'll Ever Perform It Live Again

Ariana DeBose became a viral sensation last month after she performed an original number at the BAFTAs in which she rapped some lines about the female nominees including, “Angela Bassett did the thing.”

Now, the Oscar-winning actress is opening up about the making of the number and if she’ll ever perform it live again.

Ariana is currently gearing up for her Authenticity concerts on April 1 in London and April 8 in New York City.

“I don’t shy away from it,” Ariana told Time Out about working the number into the show. “I’m not gonna give any details on how we do it. But I can tell you that I own every ounce of what that BAFTA rap is. I have fun with it in the show. So if you’re coming to have fun, you’ll enjoy it.”

Ariana was asked about the behind-the-scenes process of writing the number.

She said, “[My musical director Benjamin Rauhala and I] wrote that little ditty in my living room doing exactly what we’ve always done: being silly together. We also understand that each and every one of these women are a part of massively different projects. And we only had a certain amount of time to get these beautiful women their deserved shoutouts. When you’re using a rap and essentially a pop [culture] moment as a device, it does elevate it. These lyrics were never meant to be Charles Dickens. They are what they are. On Ben’s TikTok people were asking about why [one lyric was] ‘Blanchett, Cate?’ It’s literally a play on Madonna’s ‘Vogue’ rap. It was a real collaborative effort on everyone’s part including the BAFTA team of producers. We did about what feels like five different versions of that rap before we got to the one that you saw on camera. It was like a mini workshop-of-a-musical moment, where you get notes and you make a change, you get more notes and you make a different change. And it was a grand experiment. I still maintain what it was. It was just fun. I enjoy the memes. There are DJ remixes to this little rap.”

