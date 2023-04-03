Elon Musk Changes Twitter's Logo to Dogecoin Dog

Elon Musk is making even more changes to Twitter.

The 51-year-old CEO of Twitter, who recently came under fire for his plan to make legacy verified users pay to keep their verification check, just made another change to the social media platform.

Now, when users log in, they’ll see the Shiba Inu that represents Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency that was engineered as a joke before getting traction by celebrity supporters like Elon, instead of the regular “home” icon.

Users began noticing the change on Monday (April 3), which makes it slightly late if this is an April Fool’s Day joke. It’s unclear if this change is temporary, or if this is the way that Twitter’s home icon will look now.

